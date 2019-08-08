Written by Ananda Devi Domingo-Almase

Image credit: “Rodrigo Duterte ภาพจาก https://commons.wikimedia.org” by Prachatai is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Three years ago in July 2016, the Philippine victory in the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s (PCA) case against China’s claims in South China Sea (SCS), including West Philippine Sea (WPS), created big waves in the disputed waters. But what changed the tides in the SCS thereafter was not the anticipated sway of international law; it was the unexpected diplomatic sail towards China by the Philippines’ new captain of the ship. Opposite to the United States’ (US) course, the 180 degree turn in foreign policy of President Rodrigo Duterte glided in the pragmatic direction of accommodating China for economic concessions and security considerations. For a time, the Philippines’ pivot to China seemed to calm tension in WPS, but sailing in the rough sea was not easy.

As the Philippines commemorated in July 2019 its historic win in the PCA, Filipino fishermen had been in deep water when the Chinese had rocked the boat anew in WPS. In June 2019, a Chinese vessel had run over and sunk an anchored Filipino fishing boat near Recto Bank within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ). After the allision, the Chinese vessel had left the scene without rendering assistance to twenty-two Filipino crewmembers on sea. Earlier in June 2018, destructive illegal fishing and poaching activities of Chinese nationals in Scarborough Shoal had been reported by the Filipino fishing community as grave threat to its economic security and to the country’s marine resources.

At the height of media outrage on a Chinese vessel’s “ramming” of a Filipino boat near the Philippine bank on 9 June 2019, President Duterte’s reticence resounded a clear and consistent message: the Philippines is not ready to confront China. Duterte held back his usual fiery oratory, while his defense and military officials raised the alarm on what they assessed as an intentional and, therefore, condemnable act of the Chinese in Philippine territorial waters.

In a backdrop of unresolved issues with China in WPS, top Philippine officials from defense and foreign affairs departments criticized Chinese behavior in the Recto Bank incident as a deliberate maneuver and an utter disregard for the safety of life at the sea . Domestic political activists condemned the harassment but also censured Duterte’s inaction on the sinking of a Filipino boat in Philippine waters.

Despite diplomatic protest of his foreign affairs secretary and pressures from the opposition , the hard-nosed President was unperturbed on his stand in WPS. He downplayed the maritime incident and dismissed the call to arms to protect and defend sovereign rights of Filipinos in the contested sea. Instead, he talked about staying out of trouble with China and getting real about the country’s military capability. Duterte’s rhetoric may have blown his armed forces out of the water, but the stark realism of his reasoning brings to the surface the relation of defense capacity to foreign policy.

Arguably, the popular demand for a strong stance in the sea row is driven by national pride, constitutional principles, security interests, and international law. These compelling drivers, nonetheless, fail to include a critical measure of a country’s strategic position, that is, the ratio of its offensive capability to another country’s defensive capacity. The missing factor can be found in Duterte’s raw argument, which brings to the policy table the Philippine defense stature as a realistic determinant of his soft stand on the sea row.

In light of the foregoing, I intend to set an agenda for insightful policy conversation by asking the following questions: How does the Philippine defense posture serve as an explanatory factor of Duterte’s soft policy towards China in the WPS dispute? How can an offense-defense theory in the study of national and international security explain Duterte’s preference to avoid conflict with China, following the Recto Bank incident in June 2019? How can this structural realist theory of security illuminate key areas of debate on Philippine defense and foreign policy?

Duterte’s Policy Position and Defence Posture

At the height of media outrage on a Chinese vessel’s “ramming” of a Filipino boat near the Philippine bank on 9 June 2019, President Duterte’s reticence resounded a clear and consistent message: the Philippines is not ready to confront China. Duterte held back his usual fiery oratory, while his defense and military officials raised the alarm on what they assessed as an intentional and, therefore, condemnable act of the Chinese in Philippine territorial waters.

When he finally broke his silence to hush the squabble, the President—as the Commander-in-Chief—addressed the Philippine Navy’s anniversary celebration on 17 June 2019 with a warning against sowing tension with China over a “little maritime incident.” He enjoined the Navy to stay out of trouble, saying they simply cannot afford to go to war with China when things get worse. Duterte then lashed out at his critics who had called for tough measures in defense of sovereign rights in the EEZ. He told the Navy not to believe “dumb politicians” who want to send the gray ships to stop China from fishing in the area. He also said he is not stupid to start even a small war in the hot water, especially with a nuclear power, as this could mean the “end of everything.”

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 22 July 2019, the President talked about a “delicate balancing act” to avoid armed conflict in WPS and, at the same time, protect the country’s territorial waters and natural resources. He lamented that the Philippines had lost effective occupation of Scarborough Shoal when its Navy had retreated in a standoff with China long before his presidency. Once more, his candor about the country’s naval capability put the national defense posture in WPS in full view. Duterte said there is no way he can bring the Navy and the Marines to drive Chinese fishermen who are in possession of what the latter claim as their property. If he does, according to him, “not one of (his soldiers) will come home alive.” Still the most trusted government official, with the highest rating of 85% in a July 2019 survey , Duterte expressed firm resolve to deal with the WPS issue through quiet diplomacy and bilateral negotiations.

Offense-Defense Theory and Security Policy

In a 2017 analysis of security dynamics in SCS post-arbitration, I explained how diplomatic engagement and negotiated agreement between Philippines and China could serve as a balancing act in a reinforcing cycle of tension caused by the increased military presence of rival powers in SCS. Through causal loop diagrams, I discussed the role of diplomacy in defusing strategic misperceptions of security actors and the use of the military in deterring offensive actions against each other. This policy argument was framed within a constructive-realist paradigm, which I explained as a comprehensive view of the constructed ideals and interests of countries involved and the strategic realities in a militarized maritime area. From here, we now zoom in the theoretical lens to a structural component of the realist dimension: offense-defense balance.

A narrow perspective of security allows focal understanding of offense-defense theory, which refers to a country’s relative power and strategic skill to effectively deploy the military to successfully attack, deter, or defend. As Glaser and Kaufmann devised, the rate of success is determined by net assessment of military capability, as well as resolve, of a state vis a vis that of another at the opposite side. The ratio of the cost of forces required for an attack to the cost of forces for defense is known as the offense-defense balance. Theoretically, this shows that a state has an advantage and/or incentive of attacking when the cost of doing this is far less than what is required for the defender to hold its position. This also means that a state will more likely take the path of least resistance when the cost of defense is much too high.

Developed from a structural realist worldview, the offense-defense theory works in the assumption that external and systemic forces determine states’ behaviours, and that they make decisions that are rational, optimal and, at times, opportunistic. Given this explanation, it can be deduced that President Duterte’s option for conflict avoidance is reasonable and practical. However, the value preference for survival of a weak state with no capacity for defense comes at a high price.

Robert Jervis, in discussing deterrence theory, argued that the absence of defense invites disaster. If an opponent displays weakness, after being tested on small issues by an aggressor, the latter will press harder. But if the defender cannot be bullied, the other side will try to increase values and interests through peaceful and cooperative means.

Considering that military capability is a given structural reality, what a weak state can do—as a rational security-seeking actor—is to find strategic shelter through defense alliance and partnerships with major powers. Security cover checks aggression and balances power distribution in the region. This is especially true in the case of the Philippines, which I earlier argued as manifesting the “small state security syndrome.”

The strategic value of military modernization and defense cooperation should inform the current political debate on Duterte’s policy stand in WPS. Aside from diplomatic constructions and/or legal-institutional foundations, defense build-up with allies and security partners is necessary for a stable, rules-based international order. Hence, deeper understanding of the defense argument can help the Philippine government make better decisions on how it can leverage on the PCA’s ruling and manage fishing in troubled waters.

Ananda Devi Domingo-Almase, DPA is the Professor III in the National Defense College of the Philippines (NDCP) and the Course Director for the National Security Policy and Strategy Module in the Master in National Security Administration (MNSA) Program of the College. The views expressed in this article are hers alone and do not reflect the opinion and position of the NDCP nor the Department of National Defense that supervises the College.