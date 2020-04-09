Over the past six years, I have had the privilege of editing the online journals of the China Policy Institute and the Asia Research Institute. Since the merger of these publications two years ago, we have published hundreds of articles covering all aspects of politics and cognate fields in East, Southeast and South Asia. Hundreds of contributors from institutions across the world have graciously shared critical commentary and analysis with us, bringing expert insight on a remarkable diversity of issues. Attached to a university research centre, we do not enjoy either the budget or human capacity of a media organization. We rely entirely on the goodwill of contributors, who share their knowldge with us and with our readership without remuneration. I am humbled by the incredible generosity that so many colleagues around the world have demonstrated. Writers we have featured in the recent past appear below – I extend my gratitude to them, and to every contributor that came before.

As editor of the Asia Dialogue I have been supported by paid graduate student assistants, for whom the experience represents a useful professional skills and network building opportunity. I am extremely appreciative of the professionalism, enthusiasm and diligence of James Farley, Tusharika Deka, Tobias Ross, Khurram Siddiqui, Serena Haththotuwa, Conor O’Shea and their predecessors. Out of consideration for our student editorial assistants and contributors, the Asia Research Institute has determined to temporarily suspend publication of The Asia Dialogue while we endeavour to cope with the severe consequences of the global pandemic.

I look forward to a calmer period when we will return from this hiatus. Good health and good wishes to all.

Dr Jonathan Sullivan.

Image credit: Gryffindor – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=785362